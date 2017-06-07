This week in Albuquerque is filled with Flamenco, Pride, and a Twilight Zoo Tour

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Duke City to-do list is packed with fun events as temperatures rise in June.

The Albuquerque Film & Music Experience (AFME) brings together filmmakers, musicians, artists and visionaries to celebrate the art of storytelling and collaborate into the future. Now in its 5th year, AFME showcases Albuquerque as the place to bring future projects that stimulate the local economy and create jobs for many New Mexicans.The showcase is currently running through Sunday, June 11. Times and locations vary.

The Summerfest season kicks off with Heights Summerfest at North Domingo Baca Park on Saturday, June 10, from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Taste sweet and savory treats from one of many food trucks and enjoy local beer, wine and spirits in the Microbrew Garden. Shop local from a variety of artisans in the market and enjoy free kids’ activities! Dance the day away with music from local bands and end the evening with national headliner The Mighty Mighty Bosstones. This free, family-friendly event is not to be missed.

The National Institute of Flamenco is proud to present Festival Flamenco International de Albuquerque. Distinguished as the most important and longest standing flamenco event outside of Spain, Festival Flamenco is a true celebration of cultural exchange and of course, flamenco. Events will be held at the National Hispanic Cultural Center and Rodey Theatre at UNM campus on Sunday, June 11, through Saturday, June 17.

A festival that celebrates the LGBTQ community includes over 100 vendors, car show, family area, dance tent, art show, poetry slam, community stage, and main stage. performers from across the country will perform live. The Fun really kicks in on Saturday with the Albuquerque Pride Parade with floats, classic cars, motorcycles, horses, dancers and lots of excitement in the 2nd largest parade in New Mexico, starting Saturday, June, 10 at 10 a.m.

Shakespeare on the Plaza: The Comedy of Errors is the chaotic tale of mistaken identity, hilarious slapstick, and a city gone mad. Co-produced by The Vortex Theatre & The City of Albuquerque, Shakespeare on the Plaza is one of the only Shakespeare festivals in the nation that takes place in the urban center of a major U.S. city. The production starts on Friday, June 9, at 7:30 p.m.

Experience the sights and sounds of the Zoo at twilight with Twilight Zoo Tours. After dinner at home, observe interesting animal behavior while taking a tour of the Zoo in a small group led by your personal guide. (Please note that not all animals are out at night.) Tours will occur rain or shine. Meet at the front of the zoo. Limited space available. Pre-registration is required. Tour begins Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.

Discover the owls of New Mexico. Learn about the unique adaptations of owls, where they live and how they hunt in a new exhibit featuring photography by Dennis Dusenbery and specimens from NMMNHS and the Museum of Southwestern Biology at UNM. Wednesdays through Mondays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., through September 25, at the NM Museum of Natural History & Science.

For more information on any of these events, visit the ABQ365 website.