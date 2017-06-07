Thieves steal U-Haul from man traveling through Albuquerque

Ralph Minnicozzi

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s happened again. This time, a New Hampshire man traveling through Albuquerque says his truck and U-Haul were stolen and emptied out.

Thieves took the U-Haul Tuesday night from the Fairfield Inn by the airport.

Ralph Minnicozzi says he was on his way to Arizona and stopped for the night. When he woke up, everything he owns was gone.

“In a matter of four and a half hours, it disappeared. We found my truck in the desert, with the windows smashed out, the keys ripped out. They hung the trailer in the dirt and couldn’t take it,” Minnicozzi said.

Minnicozzi says thieves got a way with a $100,000 art collection, antique pottery, his electronics and tools.

