Study: Overdoses are leading cause of death in America

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Overdoses are now the leading cause of death of Americans under 50.

According to preliminary data compiled by The New York Times, deaths last year likely topped 59,000 which is 19 percent more than the year before.

Most of it is tied to heroin or prescription pain killers often laced with fentanyl.

During the most recent legislative session Governor Martinez signed the “Hope Initiative,” which equips New Mexico law enforcement officers with naloxone.

This reverses the effects of opioid overdoses.