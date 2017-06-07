Stretch of Coors in South Valley still dark, some areas have no lights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 has discovered the stretch of Coors where a deputy hit and killed a pedestrian this week has no street lights. It’s also next to a long stretch of Coors where KRQE News 13 previously exposed that all the street lights are out.

Jeff Perea owns Line It Up Barber Shop on Coors near Gun Club.

“At night the area is very dark,” he said. “There’s really no viability at all.”

Once the sun sets, crossing the busy street to retrieve his signs in the median can get pretty dicey.

“There’s been times when, yeah, I’ve almost gotten hit,” he said.

Back in March, KRQE News 13 showed you how the street lights are out just up the street on Coors, all the way to Rio Bravo.

KRQE News 13 checked again Tuesday night and those lights are still out. So, whose job is it to light up Coors?

Coors is a state highway, but in March the state Department of Transportation pointed the finger at the city, the city at PNM.

KRQE News 13 couldn’t get a clear answer on Wednesday, either. However, back in March, PNM said it would send out a crew to fix the problem.

“If you’re not watching out, you gotta stay awake, you can’t be texting while you’re driving, accidentally hit a pedestrian or something because you can’t see,” said Frank Horan, who works nearby.

That’s what happened this weekend.

Early Sunday, a Bernalillo County deputy hit and killed a 28-year-old man.

The surveillance video shows it’s hard to see the man walking in the street in front of Kelly’s Liquors, until he appears in the lights of deputy’s cruiser, right before he is hit.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says late last month, a 44-year-old man was also hit and killed on Coors near Gun Club.

“We’ve seen a a lot of accidents, we sit out here in front of the barber shop sometime and its like a show there’s so many accidents,” Horan said.

KRQE News 13 asked the sheriff’s department if it thinks that part of Coors needs more lighting. We were told that’s up to local governments to decide.

Coors does have a lot of dark spots. Just two weeks ago, KRQE News 13 showed you how there are also no street lights on Coors near Montano, in the heart of Albuquerque. The state said it could study the issue in the future.