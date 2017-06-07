Overnight shooting at Shell gas station leaves one suspect wounded

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A gunshot victim is recovering in a hospital and two people are heading to jail Wednesday morning.

Police say they are investigating a shooting that happened just before 10 p.m. last night near the Shell gas station at Broadway and Lomas.

APD says they responded to a report that a suspect was threatening a victim with a handgun, but when officers arrived the victim had already been shot.

The suspect drove off in a food truck.

Wednesday morning police say they have two suspects in custody.

There is no other known information at this time.