Sen. Udall trying to secure funding for New Mexico’s military bases

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Sen. Tom Udall is fighting to fund New Mexico’s military bases.

During a Senate meeting Tuesday, Udall questioned the former White Sands Commanding Officer about the critical role that New Mexico’s military bases play in national security. Among them — providing critical support for modern missile training.

“I came to know it as a crown jewel for our nation, and one that we cannot replicate anywhere in the world,” said Lt. Gen. Gwendolyn Bingham, U.S. Army.

There has been a big push to fund more projects at White Sands Missile Range.

The Air Force has also announced two additional F-16 training squads will be relocated to Holloman Air Force Base.