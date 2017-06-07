Santa Fe man hospitalized after being diagnosed with the plague

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Department of Health has reported the first human case of plague in New Mexico this year.

Health officials say a 63-year-old Santa Fe County man has been hospitalized.

They’re conducting an environmental investigation at the man’s home to make sure his family, friends, and neighbors, have not been affected.

Health Department staff also is going door-to-door near the man’s home to inform people.

The plague is usually transmitted to people through the bites of infected fleas, but can also be transmitted by direct contact with infected animals.

So far there have been 10 dogs and five cats with confirmed plague in New Mexico this year.

