Rio Rancho mom accused of driving drunk with son in car

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Rio Rancho woman is charged with child endangerment for allegedly taking her son on a dangerous ride.

Police say the driver wrapped her car around a pole.

As they ran to help, they found her young son naked in the backseat, unbuckled.

KRQE News 13 has learned that woman is 39-year-old Cori Hill. She was arrested and charged with DWI and child endangerment.

According to court documents, witnesses saw her run a stop sign, jump the curb and hit the pole.

Police say her speech was slurred and she admitted to drinking for about one week straight, and had consumed half a box of wine before leaving her house.

Her blood was drawn and her son taken to the hospital to be checked out.

KRQE News 13 asked CYFD if her son was taken into state custody, but have not received an answer.

