Rio Rancho kids learn safety skills at 'Cop Camp'

By Published:
Capt. Ron Vigil
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of Rio Rancho kids cooled off in the pool Wednesday, but it wasn’t just for fun and games.

It’s all part of the annual “Cop Camp,” a team effort between Rio Rancho police and the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

The kids learn positive interaction with law enforcement while officers teach them good citizenship through different activities.

Wednesday morning, they were taught what to do in a swift water rescue situation.

“They may come upon someone who’s having difficulty swimming and something like that, so it’s comfort level for our students and confidence but it’s also an impact that we think will effect them later on in life, hopefully with a positive outcome,” said Rio Rancho Police Capt. Ron Vigil.

Wednesday afternoon, the kids are taking part in a bike rodeo to learn bicycle safety.

