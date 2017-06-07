Residents frustrated with busy intersection, lack of turn signal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Albuquerque Rapid Transit workers are expected to be back on the job along Central and as construction causes headaches for drivers, people living in one neighborhood are asking the city to address what’s now become an even busier intersection.

Residents say traffic is backing up and they believe it’s only going to get worse. On Coal and Carlisle, residents say it become a traffic nightmare. They say some drivers are waiting through two, if not three, light cycles before being able to turn left onto Coal.

“I drive up this street coming home from work and it’s packed all the way down to I-25 south. It’s ridiculous,” Michelle Roach said who lives at the intersection of Coal and Carlisle.

“If somebody is trying to make a left-hand turn at the last minute, a car comes through and hits them,” said Tom Simic who lives at the intersection of Coal and Carlisle.

Tom Simic has been living at this intersection for 10 years. He says the traffic problems have gotten worse.

Simic also says a left turn signal, from Carlisle to Coal was removed during the Lead/Coal Corridor project in 2012.

The city says the left turn arrow was only a temporary measure during the reconstruction.

But Simic and other neighbors say they want it back. They say this intersection is already busy and traffic trying to avoid ART is making it worse.

City officials, on the other hand, say for now a left turn arrow is not warranted.

“It’s best for us to wait until fall when school is back in and traffic starts to normalize for us to go back and reevaluate the intersection to see if the left arrow is needed,” said Keith Reed, the Acting Deputy Director for Department of Municipal Development.

That means, for now, neighbors will continue dealing with traffic congestion that they say is making it difficult to just get out of their driveways.

City official says they monitor all intersections across the city. They say if people report an issue, they’ll look into it.