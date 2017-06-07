Possible PNM rate increase to be discussed at public meeting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM customers will get to weigh in on the company’s latest request for a rate hike.

PNM is asking to increase rates by about 4 percent next year and again by 3.4 percent in 2019. A hike just went into effect at the end of the year, but it was much lower than PNM had hoped for, so they returned just months later asking for another increase.

The Public Regulation Commission sill must approve the hike and is holding a series of public meetings starting Wednesday night, 4-6 p.m. at the Albuquerque Public Library, located at 501 Copper Avenue NW.

Public comment hearings will also be held 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, June 13, at the Jewish Community Center of Albuquerque, located at 5520 Wyoming Blvd. NE, followed by a hearings on Wednesday, June 14 at 3 p.m., and again at 6 p.m., at the Los Lunas Council Chambers, located at 660 Main Street in Los Lunas.

 

