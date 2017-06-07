Portales man in April crash charged with vehicular homicide

By Published:

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Portales man is behind bars and charged with vehicular homicide for an April crash.

State police say Randolph McGee rolled his vehicle on Highway 70 on April 1.

One of the passengers, Kingston McGee, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

Both Randolph and his other passenger were taken to the hospital.

According to state police, they say McGee admitted that he had been drinking. Now tests reveal his blood alcohol level was .10, the legal limit is .08.

Police arrested McGee on Sunday.

McGee been charged with vehicular homicide and driving under the influence.

He is expected to appear in a Portales court on Friday.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s