Portales man in April crash charged with vehicular homicide

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Portales man is behind bars and charged with vehicular homicide for an April crash.

State police say Randolph McGee rolled his vehicle on Highway 70 on April 1.

One of the passengers, Kingston McGee, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

Both Randolph and his other passenger were taken to the hospital.

According to state police, they say McGee admitted that he had been drinking. Now tests reveal his blood alcohol level was .10, the legal limit is .08.

Police arrested McGee on Sunday.

McGee been charged with vehicular homicide and driving under the influence.

He is expected to appear in a Portales court on Friday.