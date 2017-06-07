Police solve mystery of who destroyed ENMU children’s garden

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Turns out vandals were not behind the destruction of a children’s garden at Eastern New Mexico University.

KRQE News 13 told you the kids, ages 3 and 4, returned from break Tuesday morning to find their garden of green beans, peas and squash destroyed.

Back in 2014, some teenagers destroyed the pumpkin patch, and they assumed vandals had hit them again. But police say after reviewing surveillance video of the latest incident, they have solved the case.

They say a maintenance worker unknowingly destroyed the garden with a weed eater, not realizing what it was. They apologize to the public for not getting the whole story before putting it out there.

They say it was basically a case of miscommunication.