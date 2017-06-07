Overdoses are leading cause of death in America

By Published:
Opioids

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Overdoses are now the leading cause of death of Americans under 50.

According to preliminary data compiled by The New York Times, deaths last year likely topped 59,000 which is 19 percent more than the year before.

Most of it is tied to heroin or prescription pain killers often laced with fentanyl.

During the most recent legislative session Governor Martinez signed the “Hope Initiative,” which equips New Mexico law enforcement officers with naloxone.

This reverses the effects of opioid overdoses.
 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s