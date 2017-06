Mary Torrez, Operations and Events Supervisor for the ABQ BioPark, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the Summer Concert Series at the BioPark.

The Summer Concert Series includes performances at both the Botanic Garden and the Zoo on Thursdays and Fridays this summer.

Cost is $10 for adults, senior are $5 and children tickets are $3. All New Mexico BioPark Society members get half off.

For more information, visit their website.

