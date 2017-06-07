Northern New Mexico College gets $1.28M Upward Bound grant

ESPANOLA, N.M. (AP) — Northern New Mexico College has received a federal grant to establish a program aimed at helping high school students from low-income families.

The school announced this week that it has received a five-year, $1.28 million grant to establish an Upward Bound Program.

The grant will serve around 60 students from Espanola Valley High School.

Upward Bound is a federal program that offers academic tutoring, mentorship, financial guidance, and enrichment activities.

More than 62,000 high school students around the country receive services through Upward Bound.

The U.S. Department of Education reports 86 percent of Upward Bound students who graduated from high school in the spring of 2014 enrolled in college that fall.