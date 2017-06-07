NM Art League hosts juried show by local artists

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Artists boosting the work of other artists has long been the goal of the New Mexico Art League. The league is an organization located in Albuquerque.

According to the group’s website, they strive to provide opportunities in a wide variety of the visual arts while maintaining core courses in traditional teaching methods. They maintain that through adult classes and workshops offered at the league’s classroom and gallery space.

Their latest exhibition is all about capturing flowers on canvas. It’s titled Art of the Flower and the main reception for the show is taking place on Saturday, June 17. The show is currently open and runs through July 8.