Mountain West Missouri Valley Challenge games are set

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- The Mountain West Conference and the Missouri Valley Conference have announced the schedule of games for next year’s season. 10 games in all will be played between these two conferences.

The same format was used last year in which the MWC and the MVC split their 10 game series at 5 games apiece.

This year the Lobos will play Evansville at the Pit on November 29th. Here is a look at the rest of the games slated for next season:

 

2017 MW-MVC Challenge Series:

Tuesday, November 28               Loyola (Chicago) at Boise State              Boise, Idaho

Tuesday, November 28               Utah State at Valparaiso                         Valparaiso, Indiana

Tuesday, November 28               Colorado State at Missouri State             Springfield, Missouri

Wednesday, November 29          UNLV at Northern Iowa                           Cedar Falls, Iowa

Wednesday, November 29          Air Force at Indiana State                       Terre Haute, Indiana

Wednesday, November 29          Illinois State at Nevada                          Reno, Nevada

Wednesday, November 29          Evansville at New Mexico                       Albuquerque, New Mexico

Saturday, December 2                San José State at Southern Illinois          Carbondale, Illinois

Saturday, December 2                Drake at Wyoming                                  Laramie, Wyoming

Sunday, December 3                  Bradley at San Diego State                     San Diego, California