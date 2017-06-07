Mountain West Missouri Valley Challenge games are set

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- The Mountain West Conference and the Missouri Valley Conference have announced the schedule of games for next year’s season. 10 games in all will be played between these two conferences.

The same format was used last year in which the MWC and the MVC split their 10 game series at 5 games apiece.

This year the Lobos will play Evansville at the Pit on November 29th. Here is a look at the rest of the games slated for next season:

2017 MW-MVC Challenge Series:

Tuesday, November 28 Loyola (Chicago) at Boise State Boise, Idaho

Tuesday, November 28 Utah State at Valparaiso Valparaiso, Indiana

Tuesday, November 28 Colorado State at Missouri State Springfield, Missouri

Wednesday, November 29 UNLV at Northern Iowa Cedar Falls, Iowa

Wednesday, November 29 Air Force at Indiana State Terre Haute, Indiana

Wednesday, November 29 Illinois State at Nevada Reno, Nevada

Wednesday, November 29 Evansville at New Mexico Albuquerque, New Mexico

Saturday, December 2 San José State at Southern Illinois Carbondale, Illinois

Saturday, December 2 Drake at Wyoming Laramie, Wyoming

Sunday, December 3 Bradley at San Diego State San Diego, California