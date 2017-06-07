Missing hiker found dead in Taos County after apparent fall

By Published:
taos county sheriff

TAOS, N.M. (AP) — Taos County authorities say a missing hiker has been found dead, apparently the victim of a fall down an embankment.

Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe says the death of Linda Sanford is under investigation and that the state Office of Medical Investigations will determine the cause of death.

Hogrefe says sheriff’s deputies, members of Taos Search and Rescue and Taos Ski Valley personnel recovered Sanford’s body Tuesday evening from a location about two miles up the El Salto trail.

A search was launched late Monday after Sanford’s family reported she was overdue from a hike in the El Salto area.

Sanford was described as a recreational hiker who regularly hikes the area, and her car was found at the trailhead.

