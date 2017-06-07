Mayor Berry declares June 16 as ‘Green Chile Cheeseburger Day’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – June 16 is going to be a hot one, and we’re not talking about the weather.

Mayor Berry has officially declared it “Albuquerque Green Chile Cheeseburger Day.”

It’s the same day the Albuquerque Isotopes will change their name for one night only, to the Albuquerque Green Chile Cheeseburgers.

Isotopes Park will be decked out in everything green chile cheeseburger.

Green chile cheeseburger sliders will be served at the concession stands and green chile will be roasted right there for you on the concourse.

Tickets for the game are still available.

