LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Workers at Los Alamos National Lab are being hailed heroes.

After returning from the Memorial Day weekend, they were at a remote site on lab property when they noticed a cow elk had fallen into a manhole and was stuck.

The animal didn’t appear injured, so the lab workers called Game and Fish who came out, tranquilized the elk and lifted it out to safety.

The Game and Fish officer tagged the elk and sent it off on its way into the woods.