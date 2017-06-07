Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

WEDNESDAY: A few pockets of light rain continue to linger over southern NM this morning but will fade through sunrise. More storms and showers are expected to develop this afternoon – favored areas: northern and eastern NM plus the southwest mountains. There is potential for isolated severe storms, particularly for those within the Plains. Top threats include large hail, strong winds and frequent lightning. Afternoon temperatures will be warm to hot across the state – ABQ-metro still above average in the low to mid-90s.

THURSDAY: Spotty to scattered storms will linger over northeast and east-central NM… while drier air works in out west. High pressure nudging overhead will mean more sunshine and warmer temps – expect widespread 80s and 90s across the area.

FRIDAY: Similar to Thursday in that we’ll still have enough moisture in place to fire off a handful of storms over the north and northeast, however, coverage will be far less than what we saw earlier in the week. Afternoon highs continue to warm with the Albuquerque-metro area seeing widespread mid-90s.