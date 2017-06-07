June 7th Morning Rush: Victim hospitalized while two people are in custody after overnight gas station shooting

1. Two people are in custody and a victim is in the hospital this morning after a shooting that police say involved a food truck. It happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday night near the Shell gas station at Broadway and Lomas. APD says they responded to a report of someone threatening others with a gun, but when officers arrived the victim had already been shot. The suspect then drove off in a food truck.

2. In just 24 hours former FBI Director James Comey is set to testify publicly before the Senate. He’s expected to discuss Russian interference in the U.S. election and shed light on allegations that the President pressured him to drop the Bureau’s Investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. No word from the White House on whether the President will tweet in real time during Comey’s testimony.

3. A few pockets of light rain continue to linger over southern NM this morning but will fade through sunrise. More storms and showers are expected to develop this afternoon – favored areas: northern and eastern New Mexico plus the southwest mountains.

4. The state is preparing to make some big changes to the controversial PARCC test. Education Secretary Hanna Skandera says most students will see a 30 to 40-minute drop in test time next spring but, fourth and fifth graders will not see a change. Skandera also says the testing window will start two weeks later into the school year allowing for more instructional days.

5. Signups are underway Wednesday for unique summer camps that show kids what it’s like to be a park ranger. The Rio Grande Nature Center hosts programs for kids ages 5 to 14 which include learning about animals of the Bosque and exploring the area through hikes and hands-on projects.

The Morning’s Top Stories