Johnny Tapia will be inducted to the Boxing Hall of Fame this weekend

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- Albuquerque’s “People Champ” Johnny Tapia was one of the best boxers to ever come out of New Mexico. The 5-time world champion will now be immortalized forever in the sport her loved, as he will be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame on Sunday in New York.

Johnny’s longtime wife and former manager Teresa Tapia will be in Canastota, New York at the Boxing Hall of Fame in Johnny’s behalf, and she says this moment would have meant the world to Johnny.

“It actually meant a lot to him. I remember when he became champion back in the early 90’s, he went there to the hall of fame, and said I can’t believe that Muhamad Ali walked here, joe Frasier and all of the greats, and he said you know what more than being a champion, more than unifying my title, this is what I want. I want to be in the hall of fame someday”, said Teresa Tapia.