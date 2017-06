ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- The Isotopes were coming off a losing streak ending win on Tuesday night to El Paso, and the Topes looked good early on Wednesday night. They jumped out to a 2-0 lead after solo homers in the 1st and 2nd inning.

El Paso trailed 5-1 going into the 7th, but they would score 5 runs in the final 3 innings while the topes would be held scoreless. The Topes will now look to split the series in the finale on Thursday 1t 12:05 pm.