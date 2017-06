Miriam Maldonado, owner of Bricks and Minifigs, and Shelly Gruenig from Be Greater Than Average joined New Mexico Living to tell us about the building summer camps at the store.

There are a number of various camps to choose from and all are age appropriate. There are day and weeklong camps ranging in price from $65 to $180, with morning, afternoon and all-day programs running in June, July and August.

