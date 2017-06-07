For Your Education: Junior Golf Program

Stephen Madrid, Parks Supervisor and Todd Kersting, PGA Professional, joined New Mexico Living to tell us about the youth golf program offered through the City of Albuquerque.

Junior Golf programs are offered at our four City of Albuquerque owned golf courses and also at our pitch and putt six-hole course at Balloon Fiesta Park. Most facilities offer lessons for children 5 to 14 years old. Kids learn basic golf skills and are made to feel comfortable on the course.

For more information visit their website.

