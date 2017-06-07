Food truck owner accused of shooting man at gas station

ALBUQUERQEUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The owner of a food truck is behind bars today charged with shooting someone.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday night at the Shell gas station at Broadway and Lomas.

Police say they received information about a suspect threatening a person with a handgun.

As officers, were rushing to the scene, they found out the victim had already been shot, and the suspect sped away in a food truck.

KRQE News 13 has learned that 49-year-old William Frazier was arrested down the street, still in his truck.

He told police that he was filling up at the gas station when he saw a group of men fighting and passing objects back and forth to each other. He says one of the men approached him and he feared he had a gun and that is when he says he protected himself.

Frazier is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will continue to provide updates when they become available.