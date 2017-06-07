Dog’s DNA results to be tested in connection to murder case

By Published:
William Kelley
William Kelley

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A dog has become a key part of a murder case against a Santa Fe man accused of killing his daughter.

William Kelley is accused of beating and stabbing 30-year-old Julianne Kelley up to 35 times, two years ago at the home they shared.

According to the Journal, when police tested blood at the scene they found some of it wasn’t human. They found a dog on the Kelley property with cuts and blood on its collar.

Detectives collected DNA from the dog to determine if it matches any of the blood from the scene and are waiting on the results.

Kelley is currently on house arrest awaiting trial.

