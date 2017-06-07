City of Santa Fe wants film studio to stay

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – What will become of the film studios on the campus of a New Mexico college that are about to close? That’s what Santa Fe city officials are trying to figure out.

Garson Studios was home to “Longmire”, “Wild Wild West” and “Employee of the Month.”

Now that Santa Fe University of Art and Design plans to close next spring, the studio’s future is unclear.

The school points to dropping enrollment and financial challenges as the reason, but it’s not just classrooms, at risk.

The campus also houses art facilities, including Garson Studios.

City officials also say they’re not about to let them go.

The city leases that property to the university and says it wants to maintain it for educational purposes if possible.

No matter who moves in, the city hopes to keep Garson Studios up and running.

“Whether it’s a new lease coming in and taking over the entire campus or if it’s several different solutions that come together to form one, I think that Garson Studios will continue to operate and contribute to the economy in the way that it has for years now is very important,” Matt Ross a city official said.

City representatives say film and T.V. is a $250 million industry for Santa Fe and Garson Studios is a big part of that.

They say they’ve met with several partners to discuss future opportunities for the university property but say it’s too early to talk about potential plans.

There has also been talk about using the campus for affordable housing.