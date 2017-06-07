City controlling geese population by piercing eggs at Tingley Beach

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s no doubt Tingley Beach is full of feathery friends, and they’ve had no issues leaving their mark.

“I can see how they can see them as a nuisance. Just like the pigeons,” said Albuquerque resident Sandra Chaves.

The Albuquerque Biological Park is handling overpopulation of geese in the area by piercing eggs. This process, however, is not sitting well with some visitors.

“It doesn’t seem very humane and I don’t expect for them to do something like that when their job is to take care of the animals,” said Chaves.

Some residents see both sides of the argument, but think there’s a better method.

“There’s a lot of areas they can take them to and there’s a few lakes around and they can always move them,” said Albuquerque resident Johnny Ayala.

The Albuquerque Biological Park has a permit to perform the process from March until the end of June from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife. They say they follow all the rules, including one that states they can’t pierce eggs over 10 days old. They also have permission to destroy the eggs by shaking, oiling and freezing them.

