Another round of strong to severe storms across parts of New Mexico tonight. These storms will favor eastern and southern New Mexico the rest of the evening. More storms could develop on Thursday, but these will be fairly limited and not as widespread as they were the past two days.

High pressure will build overhead on Friday and Saturday. This high pressure system will cause temps to heat up into the mid 90s here in Albuquerque with triple digit heat returning to parts of southern New Mexico.