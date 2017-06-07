Carrie Tingley Hospital hosts summer camp for kids with disabilities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a successful Mudd Volleyball Tournament sponsored by KRQE News 13, we got to see the money raised put to use.

Money from the event went to the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation. The foundation puts on “Camp Adventure,” which allows kids with physical disabilities the opportunity to play sports, ride bikes and do what kids do best.

“We’re here to make sure every kid in New Mexico with a disability can come to this…you know, make friends, be social, fall and scrape your knee, that’s what camp’s about,” said Jeff Hoehn, Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation.

Wednesday’s camp had a special guest. Wheelchair racer Brad Ray visited with kids and spoke to them about how there are no limits to what you can achieve.