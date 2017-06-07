Border Patrol busts convicted sex offender smuggled into US illegally

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Border Patrol agents in southern New Mexico arrested a convicted sex offender who had just been smuggled into the U.S.

They say 35-year-old Ubaldo Morales Sotelo was in a car that passed through the Border Patrol checkpoint north of Las Cruces on I-25.

Agents noticed the men inside acting suspiciously. They say the men eventually admitted they were in the country illegally and were being smuggled to Albuquerque.

One of them, Sotelo, has an extensive criminal history including sexual assault, providing alcohol to a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and sexual battery.