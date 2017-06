Our around town expert Howie Kaibel from Yelp Albuquerque, joined New Mexico Living to cool us down this summer with some cold treats.

Two places he mentioned were, Paleteria and Vanilla Bean. The Paleteria is located at Zuni and San Pedro, and in addition to the frozen treats, it is a great place for fresh fruit. Vanilla Bean, on the Westside is the perfect place for ice cream of all flavors.

For more on cool treats in Albuquerque, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living