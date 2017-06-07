Amber Alert canceled for 7-year-old Roswell girl

By Published: Updated:
Alivia Page
Alivia Page
Michelle Lee Tyler

ROSWELL, N.M (KRQE) – State Police say a 7-year-old Roswell girl has been found after an Amber Alert was issued for her Wednesday night.

No word on where exactly they found her, but police say she has been found safe.

The Amber Alert was issued for 7-year-old Alivia Page just before 10 p.m. She was reportedly taken by her mother, Michelle Lee Tyler, who has no legal custody rights.

State Police said Alivia was believed to be in danger if not located immediately, but did not elaborate.

KRQE News 13 will provide more information as it becomes available.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s