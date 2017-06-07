Amber Alert canceled for 7-year-old Roswell girl

ROSWELL, N.M (KRQE) – State Police say a 7-year-old Roswell girl has been found after an Amber Alert was issued for her Wednesday night.

No word on where exactly they found her, but police say she has been found safe.

The Amber Alert was issued for 7-year-old Alivia Page just before 10 p.m. She was reportedly taken by her mother, Michelle Lee Tyler, who has no legal custody rights.

State Police said Alivia was believed to be in danger if not located immediately, but did not elaborate.

KRQE News 13 will provide more information as it becomes available.