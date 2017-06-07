Albuquerque neighborhood raises concerns about ‘invisible’ stop signs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors were just waiting for the day when someone got hurt because of the blocked stop signs.

Some Albuquerque drivers have been breaking the law, but not on purpose.

They were falling victim to a pair of hidden stop signs, but when KRQE News 13 took the problem to the city, it was dealt with quickly.

Just a few hours after calling the city about it, crews showed up and went to work.

“That tree been a real big issue for me in particular,” said Cruz Lopez, neighbor.

Hidden behind the tree is a very important traffic sign, but sometimes people driving by don’t notice it until it’s too late.

Just across the street on the northwest corner, drivers experienced the same problem. Leaves blocking the stop sign.

“I have a concern that people are going to get in a wreck, hit cars, hit pedestrians. We are right here next to a preschool so you worry about that,” Lopez said.

In a two-hour span during one of the slowest times of the day, KRQE News 13 cameras saw at least four cars zoom past the signs. We took these concerns to the city.

“In this location we are going to cut those back so the stop signs are visible,” said Mark Motsko with the City of Albuquerque’s Municipal Development Department.

As for Lopez, he wants greater action taken.

“I would like them to remove the tree or maybe find out a way to put the stop sign in a better place. It’s just not a good place right now,” he said.

However, the Municipal Development Department said the trees are in a good spot, they just needed upkeep.

“We don’t necessarily want to cut trees, you know, given the benefits trees do provide shade, oxygen cleaning etc. etc.” Motsko said.

Wednesday, crews came out to cut back the branches covering up the stop signs.

The city said it monitors intersections like this, but mostly depends on tips made using the 311 system.