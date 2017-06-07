Albuquerque man finds suspected thief passed out in front yard

Brandon Lewis
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An alleged thief’s getaway didn’t go exactly as planned.

A man says he woke up and got ready for work Tuesday, but discovered his backpack and work ID badge were gone.

He told police he walked outside to see if he left his stuff in his car, and found 22-year-old Brandon Lewis passed out right in front of his door with gum stuck in his hair.

Police say the victim’s items were scattered around Lewis, including his backpack, work badge and two computers.

Police say Lewis was drunk.

