Warrant issued for Albuquerque woman accused of child abuse

By Published:
Jonathan Ruiz and Crystal Harrison
Jonathan Ruiz and Crystal Harrison

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman charged with disciplining a boy using torture techniques is now wanted by police.

Crystal Harrison and her boyfriend Jonathan Ruiz were arrested and charged in January for child abuse.

Authorities say both had badly beaten the boy with a belt.

Police say the boy had injuries, including some severe bruises in the shape of a belt buckle.

A criminal complaint also says Harrison would hold the boy under water in the bathroom.

She didn’t show up for her arraignment and now has a warrant out for her arrest.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s