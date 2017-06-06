Warrant issued for Albuquerque woman accused of child abuse

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman charged with disciplining a boy using torture techniques is now wanted by police.

Crystal Harrison and her boyfriend Jonathan Ruiz were arrested and charged in January for child abuse.

Authorities say both had badly beaten the boy with a belt.

Police say the boy had injuries, including some severe bruises in the shape of a belt buckle.

A criminal complaint also says Harrison would hold the boy under water in the bathroom.

She didn’t show up for her arraignment and now has a warrant out for her arrest.