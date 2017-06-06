Visitors of all ages are invited to meet local scientists

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local science museum is hosting an opportunity to chat with local scientists and engineers.

In Explora’s Portal to the Public (PoP) Meet a Scientist programs, visitors participate in materials-rich, engaging activities as they learn about the current research of Albuquerque-area scientists and engineers. The PoP: Meet a Scientist event will take place on Saturday, June 10, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and is included with regular admission (free for Explora members).

Explora Summer Camp will occur June 5 through August 11. Full and half-day classes available for grades K – 12. Pre-K classes are now full and the others are filling up quick.

For more information on PoP or the summer camps, visit the Explora website.