Vandals destroy children’s garden at ENMU

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Vandals have struck a children’s garden again.

KRQE News 13 reported in 2014 how vandals destroyed the pumpkin patch at the child development center’s garden at Eastern New Mexico University.

Monday, the kids, ages 3 and 4, arrived to find the green beans, peas and squash seeds they had planted before leaving for break were gone.

Other plants were so badly damaged they were nearly dead. The only survivors were a couple of squash plants.

The center’s director says she can’t believe someone would do this. She says these thefts affect the children’s trust in others and hurts a lot of people.

In 2014, the 14 and 15-year-old vandals were found thanks to surveillance video.

The center is asking anyone with information about this incident to call police.

