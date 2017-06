ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some UNM employees will soon lose their jobs because of a $9 million budget shortfall.

University officials say they are budgeted for just fewer than 1,800 hundred full-time positions, which is down from more than 2,000 last year.

While most positions are simply not being re-filled as employees leave, the university says some layoffs have been necessary.

Many of those are an administrative assistant and other office positions, along with 17 faculty jobs.