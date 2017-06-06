Top tier German soccer coaches hold camp for local youth

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Borussia Mönchengladbach Soccer Club is one of Germany’s best, and coaches from their development teams made the long trip to come teach some techniques to local Albuquerque youth.

“We wanted to expose our players to coaches that work at the highest level in Germany and that is Borussia Mönchengladbach which plays in the first Bundesliga,” said Abq. United Football Club Director, Manni Klar.

Klar is a native of Germany, but has lived in the states for over 30 years. He has been a fan of Mönchengladbach his entire life and pulled some strings to get some coaches to host a camp.

The kids and coaches seemed to have a great time at the camp, which was held at St. Pius X High School.