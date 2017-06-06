Testing time for New Mexico students to be reduced

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The time New Mexico students spend taking standardized tests will be further reduced starting next school year and they’ll have an additional two weeks of learning thanks to a shorter testing window.

State Public Education Secretary Hanna Skandera announced the changes Tuesday, saying they’re in response to feedback received from parents, teachers and school administrators during a statewide listening tour.

Skandera said to push for the changes, she worked with education officials in several other states that administer the assessments developed by the Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers, or PARCC.

New Mexico officials also expect the results to be available much sooner this year so teachers, schools and parents can begin preparing for the fall.

The assessments have been the focus of criticism since being adopted in 2015.