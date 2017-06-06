Summer camps for kids gear up at the Rio Grande Nature Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Daytime campers of all ages will participate in outdoor activities such as nature walks, interactive games, and exploring the Bosque.

Nature Discovery for Kids at the Rio Grande Nature Center State Park is a summer day camp for children 5 to 12 years old. Classes are taught by certified teachers. Campers will participate in outdoor and indoor activities such as playing games, going on nature walks, and exploring the park.

Junior Rangers at the Rio Grande Nature Center State Park is a program for kids 11 to 14 years old. Classes are taught by a ranger and include presentations from other wildlife professionals. Junior Rangers will discover the bosque habitat while making new friends. They will have fun keeping a nature journal and exploring natural resource careers.

Nature Discovery for Kids is Monday-Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Junior Rangers is Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Classes cost $65 for the week with 10% discount for Friends members

All classes are at the Rio Grande Nature Center State Park

For more information on the event, visit the Rio Grande Nature Center website.