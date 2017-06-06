Santa Fe County Deputies searching for hit-and-run suspect

MADRID, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County Deputies are searching for the driver of a pickup- who hit two people in Madrid, one of them is a deaf and autistic man.

The crash happened June 1, on N.M. 14.

Witnesses told deputies, the man looked as if he was trying to start his pickup by rolling it down a hill.

That’s when the Sheriff’s Office says the truck, hit and ran over the arms and legs of a deaf and autistic man.

They say another person tried to pull him out of the way but he was still hit.

Deputies say neither one was seriously injured.

The driver then ran on foot leaving the truck behind.

The truck is a red-and-white Ford F-150.