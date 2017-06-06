Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office: 3 hikers found, 1 dead

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say three hikers stranded in a mountainous area of northwestern New Mexico have been located but that one is dead following what was earlier reported as a medical emergency.

Sandoval County sheriff’s Lt. Keith Elder says no additional information is immediately available on the incident Monday in the area of Mount Taylor, which is located 58 miles (93.3 kilometers) west of Albuquerque.

Sandoval County Fire Department Fire Chief James Maxon didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Capt. Joshua Campos of the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department says its helicopter helped with the operation Monday but that he had no additional information.

Much of Mount Taylor is in Cibola County but Cibola County Sheriff Tony Mace said the incident occurred in Sandoval County and that his department wasn’t involved.

