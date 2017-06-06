Pair linked to three homicides face charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The pair arrested in connection with three homicides are back in Albuquerque to face charges Wednesday.

A week ago police arrested Yoan Santiesteban and Gloria Chavez in Santa Rosa while they were caught driving a stolen white Nissan that belonged to Samir Al Abboudy.

Abboudy was the first robbery victim who was shot at the Days Inn on Menaul back on May 14.

Detectives said the duo killed their second victim while firing shots during a drug deal and 27-year old Celina Arrellanes, a mother of three, was caught in the crossfire.

Investigators say the third murder happened at Montgomery and Tramway two days later. The couple is accused of shooting 26-year-old Matthew Severinghaus while he was pulling out of his driveway.

The pair has been transferred to Bernalillo County.

Santiesteban has been charged with an open count of murder, robbery with a deadly weapon, and tampering with evidence.

Chavez is facing a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

