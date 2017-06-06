On News Stands: New Mexico Entertainment Magazine

Teresa Ewers, Editor-in-chief of New Mexico Entertainment Magazine, joined New Mexico Living to flip through the latest issue of the magazine.

Their cover story features local actress, Amber Midthunder. Amber grew up in the entertainment business here in New Mexico and is currently in the FX series Legion.

Other stories include, Dirty Dancing at Popejoy, the local band, The Despots, and local artists Jon Sanchez and Jeremy Montoya.

More on these stories can be found on their website.

