Record breaking attendance at New Mexico State Parks over Memorial Day weekend

Elephant Butte State Park
Elephant Butte State Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Record breaking attendance at several of New Mexico’s State Parks over Memorial Day weekend.

The state says nearly 300,000 people paid a visit to the parks.

Elephant Butte, the state’s largest park, saw 101,000 visitors, but the biggest increases were seen at smaller parks where in many cases attendance doubled.

“We just think more people are coming out and having fun in our state parks, and it’s great weather, and our lakes are up all across the state,” said Beth Wojahn with the Natural Resources Department.

Officials say when the State Parks do well, the surrounding communities see a bump in their economy.

